Man Dies After Being Punched In Brentwood

A man has died in hospital after being punched and knocked to the ground in Brentwood on Christmas Eve.

At about 11.50pm on Monday, December 24th, an altercation occurred on the High Street, where a 25-year-old man, named by police as Paul Wallington (pictured), was punched and knocked to the floor.





An ambulance was called and he was taken to Queens’s Hospital in Romford. He then died on Saturday December 29th.





Police have launched a murder investigation and officers and staff from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating.





A 29-year-old man from Basildon was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning and he remains in custody.





Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The death of a man so young, at this time of year is heart-breaking.





“We would like to hear from anyone who was at or near to The Vine prior to, or at the time of the incident and witnessed it or recorded footage on their phones.





“I would also like to appeal to the occupants of any passing vehicles who witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage to contact us.”





Trained officers are supporting the victim’s family, who have provided the following words:





“We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, Paul. He was a happy and loving son and enjoyed spending time at home with his family, especially his nephews and nieces.



