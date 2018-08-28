Man dies in A12 crash

It's been confirmed a man has died and another remains in a life threatening condition after a crash on the A12 in Boreham last night.

A 36 year old was pronounced dead at the scene - and a 24 year old was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police believe a car and two pedestrians were in collision on the exit slip road at junction 19, and that both victims had travelled in the same vehicle together before pulling over after experiencing difficulties.

A 31 year old man from Kent is being questioned on suspicion of causing death while unfit through drugs - and causing death by dangerous driving.