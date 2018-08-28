Man dies in A12 crash

28 August 2018, 10:22 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 10:23

A12 southbound

It's been confirmed a man has died and another remains in a life threatening condition after a crash on the A12 in Boreham last night.

A 36 year old was pronounced dead at the scene - and a 24 year old was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police believe a car and two pedestrians were in collision on the exit slip road at junction 19, and that both victims had travelled in the same vehicle together before pulling over after experiencing difficulties.

A 31 year old man from Kent is being questioned on suspicion of causing death while unfit through drugs - and causing death by dangerous driving.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aretha Franklin 'honoured like a Queen' as she lies in state

Primark evacuated after 'devastating' fire at Belfast store

Solihull double murder: Police carry out raid in manhunt

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News