Man dies in crash in Wickham Bishops

A man has been killed in a crash in Wickham Bishops near Witham.

Officers were called to reports of a collision in Blue Mills Hill shortly after 11 o'clock last night.

When they attended they found a silver Ford Fiesta and a black BMW 520 which had been in collision.

Both vehicles had left the road and the Fiesta had come to rest in a hedge.

Sadly, the driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people inside the BMW had left the scene.

Two men and two women were later arrested. One man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, perverting the course of justice, and escaping lawful custody.

Two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink or drug driving.

The road has been closed while police investigate and they expect it to be closed through the morning and into this afternoon.

If you use the route you are advised to avoid the area and plan your journey.