Man Dies In Flat Fire In Clacton

A man has died in a flat fire in Clacton this morning.

Firefighters were called to a third floor flat on Langham Drive just after 9am when a neighbour smelt smoke and called 999.





When crews arrived they saw that the flat was completely full of smoke.





Firefighters immediately entered the flat wearing breathing apparatus to search the flat. A man was found in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene.





The fire was extinguished at 10:10am and fire crews managed to stop the fire spreading to any other flat.



