Man Dies In M25 Crash

A man has died following a three vehicle collision on the M25 last night.

Police were called at around 11.15pm after a lorry and two cars collided.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.



The M25 was closed anti-clockwise between J28 (A12) and J27 (M11) for a number of hours after it happened.



No arrests have been made.



Inspector Rob Brettell said:



“This was a very tragic incident and our officers are working hard to establish the full circumstances of what happened.



“It caused significant disruption and we would like to thank motorists for their co-operation as we worked to reopen the road.



“Please contact us if we haven’t already spoken with you and you have information or dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries.”



Anyone who has dash cam or information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.