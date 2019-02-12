Man Found Dead In Colchester Named By Police

12 February 2019, 15:42 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 15:44

Essex Police car

A man who was found dead in Colchester yesterday morning has been named by police as Carl Hopkins from the town.

The 49 year old was discovered on Ryegate Road at around 8:20am yesterday (Monday 11th Feb).

Police are linking his death to another 40 year old man being found seriously injured on George Street the night before (Sunday 10th Feb).

They think the attacks are drugs related and isolated but have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with concerns or information about either incident is being asked to speak to officers.

