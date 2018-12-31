Man Hit By Car In Stanford-Le-Hope
31 December 2018, 12:26
A man, who is believed to have been lying in the road in Stanford-le-Hope this morning, has been hit by a car and left with what are thought to be life changing injuries.
The victim, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The car is thought to be a white or light-coloured hatchback and officers are appealing for the driver of this vehicle to come forward and assist with their enquiries.
Alternatively, if anoyone's seen a car of this description with recent damage to the front of the bodywork, we are being encouraged to let police know.