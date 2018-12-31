Man Hit By Car In Stanford-Le-Hope

31 December 2018, 12:26

Generic Police Pic

A man, who is believed to have been lying in the road in Stanford-le-Hope this morning, has been hit by a car and left with what are thought to be life changing injuries.

Police say they were calling to Victoria Road at around 1:30am following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car that didn't stop.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The car is thought to be a white or light-coloured hatchback and officers are appealing for the driver of this vehicle to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

Alternatively, if anoyone's seen a car of this description with recent damage to the front of the bodywork, we are being encouraged to let police know.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grimaldi Ship - credit Krispen Atkinson

Alleged Stowaway Case Adjourned For 2nd Time

Local News

Severn Bridge shuts after man scales tower to fly a drone

UK & World

Balloon stunt at Pete Tong New Year event cancelled over plastic concerns

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News