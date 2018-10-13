Man Jailed For Robbing Elderly Woman In Southend

A man has been jailed for seven and a half years for robbing an elderly woman in Southend who helped him after he claimed he was sick.

On Thursday, Daniel Sach, 31, of Howlish View, Coundon, Bishop Auckland, received six years for robbery and 12 months for theft to run consecutively.

He also received six months for three counts of fraud, to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with the other offences.

Sach admitted all the offences at court on a previous date.

At around 7pm on Saturday, October 21, 2017, Sach knocked at the home of a woman aged in her 70s and claimed to be feeling unwell.

She took pity on him and allowed Sach to stay on her sofa but found her phone and purse missing the next morning.

Police then received a call at around 3am on Wednesday, January 3, from the same woman who was woken up by a noise in her home.

She was punched three times in the face by Sach, who left with her hand bag, glasses and a purse containing bank cards and cash.

Sach used her banks cards to withdraw cash and took a four-figure sum of cash. He was arrested on Friday, May 4.

Investigating officer, DC Victoria Leese, of Southend CID, said: "Sach attacked a vulnerable woman who came to his help after believing he needed a place to stay and rest.

"He was callous and manipulative, subjecting an elderly woman to a vicious attack that left her with severe bruising to her face and body.

"I hope this outcome and the thought of Sach locked away offers some comfort to the victim, who has shown nothing but courage and bravery during our investigations.”