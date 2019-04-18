Man jailed for stabbing teen in Tilbury

18 April 2019, 16:15 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 16:16

Handcuffs

A man has been jailed for ten years for stabbing a teenager in Tilbury.

The 19-year-old victim was in Handel Crescent with friends on September 8th last year when a car pulled up with Charlie Earey inside.

Mr. Earey got out and chased the victim into Melba Gardens, where he punched him and attacked him with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital with 11 stab wounds.

Enquiries were made to find Mr. Earey, including a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Wednesday 9th January and admitted to wounding with intent at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday 14th February.

Mr. Earey, of Leicester Road, Tilbury, was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday 16 April, to ten years in prison.

Detective Inspector David Browning, of Grays CID, said: “The court heard the attack lasted ten minutes and appeared to be completely unprovoked.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of this violent assault - which Earey committed while intoxicated - and he now has plenty of time to reflect on his behaviour.

“We remain committed to tackling knife crime and violence and I ask anyone who knows someone who carries a knife to not be afraid to tell us or Crimestoppers.

“The more we can do together as a community to prevent knife crime happening in the first place, the less people there will be whose lives are changed by it.”

