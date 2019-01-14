Man Jailed For Trying To Rape Vulnerable Woman

A man has been jailed for six years for attempting to rape a vulnerable woman in Harlow.

25 year old Ebbs Artez (pictured) of Milwards in the town, came across the victim when he saw her alone outside a bar in Post Office Walk, in the early hours of May 19th.

He led her through the town centre and attempted to rape her in the car park of The Water Gardens.

Artez was quickly identified and arrested.

He denied a charge of attempted rape and stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 12.

He was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, November 22nd and jailed for six years on Friday, January 11.

He was also put on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.