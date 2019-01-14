Man Jailed For Trying To Rape Vulnerable Woman

14 January 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 16:36

Ebbs Artez

A man has been jailed for six years for attempting to rape a vulnerable woman in Harlow.

25 year old Ebbs Artez (pictured) of Milwards in the town, came across the victim when he saw her alone outside a bar in Post Office Walk, in the early hours of May 19th.

He led her through the town centre and attempted to rape her in the car park of The Water Gardens.

Artez was quickly identified and arrested.

He denied a charge of attempted rape and stood trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 12.

He was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, November 22nd and jailed for six years on Friday, January 11.

He was also put on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Wagner leaves Huddersfield by mutual consent

Sport

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton baby bumps

Body language expert reveals why Meghan Markle holds her baby bump while Kate Middleton did not

Royals

NBA London report card: New York Knicks and Washington Wizards assessed

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News