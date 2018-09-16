Man seen with machete in Braintree

Police are still trying to find a man seen with a machete in Braintree's Market Square.

He was spotted by several members of the public in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A police search of the area didn't find any trace of him though, despite the use of a helicopter.

The man is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build. He was bald and wore a black body warmer with a grey t-shirt underneath and grey jogging bottoms.

