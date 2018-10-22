Man Shot Near Brentwood
22 October 2018, 17:30
Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports that a man was shot at an address in Warley Street, Great Warley, today.
Officers received reports at 1.05am that a man was found with an injury to his abdomen, which is not life-changing or life-threatening.
They believe that the man was injured after being shot through a glazed section of a door.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are still in the process of establishing the circumstances and motives of this incident.
“We understand there will be concerns in the community about this incident. At this stage, we are treating it as a targeted attack and do not believe there is any risk to the wider to public. We are continuing to make our enquiries at the scene."