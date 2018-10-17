Man Stabbed In Grays

A man's been stabbed in Grays during a robbery yesterday afternoon.

It happened on Thames Road at around 4.10pm.

Police received reports that a man was approached by a group of up to eight people who demanded his phone.

They then stabbed the man under the right arm pit and left the scene.

The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for his injuries, which have been described as serious but not life threatening.

Anyone with information or dash cam/CCTV footage is asked to call Grays CID on 101.