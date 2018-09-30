Man Stabbed In The Back In Westcliff

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Westcliff on Thursday, September 27.

The 24-year-old victim was cycling along Ceylon Road at around 10.45pm when he was approached by a man he did not recognise.



After a brief conversation, near to Pizza Hut Delivery the man produced a knife and stabbed him.



Police were called just after 10.50pm and found the victim with a number of knife wounds to the back.



The man who carried out the attack was described as black, with a round face and a short beard.



He was wearing a dark coloured and grey hoodie and was riding a dark coloured bicycle.



The victim remains in hospital but his condition is stable.



Sergeant Robb Gifford from Southend CID said:



“This was quite clearly a very nasty incident and we continue to provide support to the victim.



“We are aware that residents will be very concerned following this incident, the motive of which remains unclear.



“Since Thursday evening, the investigation has continued at a steadfast pace and we would like to thank everyone who has assisted us so far.



“As part of the investigation, we are also keen to trace the occupants of a blue VW Golf which was stationary in the area parked in Ceylon Road at the time. They may have witnessed the event and we would like to talk to them as soon as possible.”



Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who was around the London Road junction with Ceylon Road at the time and has access to CCTV or dash cam footage of the area, is asked to call Southend CID on 101 quoting incident number 1364 of 27/09.



Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.