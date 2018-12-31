Man stabbed in the chest in Leigh-on-Sea

A man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday night.

He was walking towards the Co-Op store in Eastwood Road North at around 7.45pm when three men wearing balaclavas got out of a black vehicle and punched him.

One of the men then stabbed him in the chest before they drove away from the scene.

The victim received help from workers within the shop who rang 999.

Essex Police are currently treating this as a targeted attack.

The victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.