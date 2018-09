Missing 14 Year Old From Southend

Police are appealing for help to find Sian Smith, 14, who is missing from her home in Southend.

Sian was reported missing at around 7pm on Sunday, September 16, and her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.



She was last seen wearing light coloured skinny jeans, a black LA Gear top with long sleeves, a black baseball cap, a white hoody and she has a black backpack with white writing on it.