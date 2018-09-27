Motorcyclist Killed In Crash On The A12

27 September 2018, 18:19

Police generic

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A12 this morning.

Police were called to Junction 28 of the southbound carriageway, near to Colchester Community Stadium, just after 9am.

It was reported that a black Yamaha motorcycle and a lorry had been in collision.

A 24-year-old man, the rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made and officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident and has dash cam footage available to view.

All closures on this part of the A12 have now been lifted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

RBS plots launch of standalone digital consumer bank Bó

'Benny' the Thames whale not showing signs of injury or distress

Paul McGinley expects all of Team Europe to play on Ryder Cup opening day

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News