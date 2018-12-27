Murder arrest after Boxing Day death in Clacton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in Clacton.

The male victim, who has not been named, was found just before 7am yesterday by fire services at an address in Station Road.

He had been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene, Essex Police said.

A spokesman for the force said formal identification and a post-mortem examination have yet to take place.

He said officers were unable to speculate whether the victim had died from injuries sustained during the assault or from the fire.

"When fire crews got there they dealt with the fire and they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene," he said.

"He had injuries which were consistent with being assaulted."

The force said a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at 3.45pm on Wednesday and is currently being held in custody.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement yesterday: "Crews were called to a flat in Clacton this morning after reports of the smell of smoke in a communal corridor.

"On arrival firefighters reported that there was a fire contained to the living room of a third-floor flat.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire by 7.48am. Sadly, one man was pronounced dead at the scene."

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, appealed for witnesses.

"I need anyone who was in the Station Road area between 6am and 7am and anyone going into or leaving the building to come forward," he said.

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.