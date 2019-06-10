Murder detectives reassure public in Burnham

10 June 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 06:22

Essex Police car

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Burnham-on-Crouch are continuing to appeal for information.

Officers were called by the ambulance service around 12.30am yesterday with reports that a woman had been seriously injured at an address on Blackwater Close.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Burnham-on-Crouch, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby said: "We are treating the death as suspicious and unexplained and my team and I continue to investigate to establish what has happened.

"We understand the impact that something like this can have on the local community and we have no concerns around a further risk to members of the public.

“I would like to thank everyone who we have spoken to for your time and co-operation. You're help is invaluable.

"However, we still need anyone with information to come forward. It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you think it is, it could be vital to our investigation.

“A woman has died and it’s really important we establish what happened.”

If you have any information about the incident, you can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 39 of June 9.

You can also email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

