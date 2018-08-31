Murder detectives search area of Colchester

Residents in the Greenstead area of Colchester are likely to see more police dogs and officers around today.

They're searching the area as part of a murder investigation after 52 year old Gordon McGhee was found dead in a flat in Forest Road earlier this month.

Danny Bostock, who's 32 and from Berberis Walk in the town, is charged with murder and attempted arson with intent to endanger life.