Murder detectives search area of Colchester
31 August 2018, 12:22 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 12:24
Residents in the Greenstead area of Colchester are likely to see more police dogs and officers around today.
They're searching the area as part of a murder investigation after 52 year old Gordon McGhee was found dead in a flat in Forest Road earlier this month.
Danny Bostock, who's 32 and from Berberis Walk in the town, is charged with murder and attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
Detective Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, is still appealing for anyone to come forward following the incident.
“I continue to appeal for information from anyone who may have been in the area between 2am and 6am on Wednesday, August 22. If you were in the areas of Forest Road, Hawthorne Avenue or Avon Way and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have any dash cam footage that we can look at, please contact us.
"You can call Stanway Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”