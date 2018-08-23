Murder investigation starts in Colchester

A murder investigation has started after a body was discovered in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to concerns for the welfare of a man in his 50s yesterday afternoon, but when they arrived in Forest Road - he was pronounced dead.

Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have access to nearby CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting the incident number 694 of 22/08.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.