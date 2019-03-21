New knife amnesty bins in Essex

New knife amnesty bins have been installed in Grays and Maldon.

It is part of Only Cowards Carry’s Knife Amnesty Bin Project, which Essex Police are supporting.

District commander Chief Inspector Claire Talbot said: “I have seen first-hand the devastating impact knife crime has on victims and our communities, and driving this down is one of our top priorities.

“We work with other organisations such as Only Cowards Carry to try and educate people to prevent knife crime happening in the first place.

“The amnesty bin is an opportunity for anyone who carries a blade to dispose of it anonymously the more knives we can take off the street, the better.”

Shani Jackson, of Only Cowards Carry, said: “Count the Blade was launched after we created a pilot a project called The Knife Amnesty in Clacton, placing a temporary amnesty bin to receive knives and or weapons.

“Due to its great success, Count the Blade was introduced and all districts within Essex have now received a secured robust depositary bin.

“To date 47,715 bladed articles have been safely disposed of in the amnesty bins. This in turn contributes to creating safer communities and helps reduce knife related crimes in the community.

“A kitchen knife is seen by most people as a standard kitchen utensil, others may see it as a potential weapon.

“By discarding knives in the correct manner, we can help decrease the use of knives as weapons.”