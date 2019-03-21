New knife amnesty bins in Essex

21 March 2019, 16:22 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 16:24

knife man

New knife amnesty bins have been installed in Grays and Maldon.

 

It is part of Only Cowards Carry’s Knife Amnesty Bin Project, which Essex Police are supporting.

District commander Chief Inspector Claire Talbot said: “I have seen first-hand the devastating impact knife crime has on victims and our communities, and driving this down is one of our top priorities.

“We work with other organisations such as Only Cowards Carry to try and educate people to prevent knife crime happening in the first place.

“The amnesty bin is an opportunity for anyone who carries a blade to dispose of it anonymously the more knives we can take off the street, the better.”

Shani Jackson, of Only Cowards Carry, said: “Count the Blade was launched after we created a pilot a project called The Knife Amnesty in Clacton, placing a temporary amnesty bin to receive knives and or weapons.

“Due to its great success, Count the Blade was introduced and all districts within Essex have now received a secured robust depositary bin.

“To date 47,715 bladed articles have been safely disposed of in the amnesty bins. This in turn contributes to creating safer communities and helps reduce knife related crimes in the community.

“A kitchen knife is seen by most people as a standard kitchen utensil, others may see it as a potential weapon. 
“By discarding knives in the correct manner, we can help decrease the use of knives as weapons.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cake does count as one of your five a day

Cake CAN count as one of your five a day... but there's a catch

News

Brexit: Govt preparing to enter 'very high readiness mode' for no deal

UK & World

Essex Police car

Essex Police looking for two men after stabbing in Chelmsford

Local News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities

Anastasia can FINALLY be crowned a Disney princess

There's a new Disney Princess... and it's Anastasia!

TV & Movies

Bird Box author Josh Malerman confirms sequel

When is the Bird Box sequel on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler

Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

TV & Movies

Matalan launches budget bridal collection

Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Fashion

A box of Cadbury's Heroes chocolate's ar

Cadbury adds TWO new chocolates to Heroes selection boxes

Food & Health