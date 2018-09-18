New Medical Centre Means Local Groups Are Evicted

Plans to build an Integrated Medical Centre (IMC) that will bring health and care services to the heart of Tilbury are set to take a significant step forward with Thurrock Council expected to give the green light to provide up to £20million of funding.

But not everyone is a fan.



Wendy uses a Health and Wellbeing charity that won't have a home once the centre is built in Civic Square.



She says better transport to existing facilities would have been a better alternative.



The Tilbury IMC is one of four planned across the borough, along with others in Purfleet, Corringham, and Grays.



The council and its NHS partners are investing in health and care services to make them more accessible, closer to home and ensure they are provided in modern, purpose-built facilities.



The centres will also improve access to clinical services currently located at Orsett Hospital.



But The Martial Academy won't have a home in Civic Square once a new medical centre is built on the site, leaving people like Shirley feeling let down.



Subject to consultation and planning processes, it is planned that the building work will be completed by the end of 2021.





