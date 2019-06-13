Number of unpaid carers grows in the East

13 June 2019, 06:23 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 06:25

carers

There has been a big increase in the number of unpaid carers in the East of England.

It's thought there could be as many as 872,000 in the region now, up from around 600,000 in 2011.

The figures have been released as part of Carers Week.

Nicky looks after her autistic six year old son, and told Heart caring responsibilities hugely affect day-to-day life.

"Not only do you lose groups of friends because you can't go out and socialise with the group of people you used to, you don't really have anything in common with them anymore," she said.

"You kind of lose the ability to talk about anything other than the person you're caring for or the battles you're having to fight."

Nicky doesn't think the Carer's Allowance goes far enough.

"As far as the financial side of things - £60 a week is just horrific.

"I mean it literally boils down to 34p an hour or something like that."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aston Martin DB5: World's most famous Bond car to fetch up to $6m

UK & World

Trial date announced for Saudi prince's sister over beating of a workman

UK & World

Johnson ahead as voting for Tory leadership hopefuls begins

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ryan Hawley has quit Emmerdale after five years

The end of RobRon? Emmerdale star Ryan Hawley QUITS Robert Sugden role after five years

TV & Movies

Anton made a move on Anna but it didn't go to plan

Love Island fans in hysterics as Anton Danyluk fails to win over Anna Vikili after Sherif's exit

TV & Movies

Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

Where can I buy Love Island star Lucie’s polka dot playsuit and black and white lightening bolt swimsuit from?

TV & Movies

EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'

When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities