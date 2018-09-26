Pedestrian injured in crash in Southend

Police are investigating following a collision in Southend where a pedestrian was left with serious leg injuries.

A motorbike and a pedestrian, a man in his 20s, were in collision in Southchurch Road shortly after 7.30 last night.

The motorbike failed to stop at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers need anyone who saw the incident, has CCTV or was driving in the area and has dash cam footage to come forward.

They also particularly want to speak to a woman who was driving a pink Mercedes who stopped at the scene.