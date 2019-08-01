PFCC reacts to suspected drug deaths in Essex

Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has reacted to the deaths of six people in South Essex - which are all suspected to be drug-related.

Three men and three women have died since Sunday.

Tests are ongoing to determine what substance or substances are involved.

Roger Hirst said: "Essex Police is doing everything it can, working in partnership with health colleagues, to warn the public of the dangers of the illegal drugs trade.

"In Essex our focus has to be on protecting the young and vulnerable people in our communities.

"This is why we have invested alongside the Home Office and our local councils in a violence and vulnerability unit. Essex Police is also putting in place a schools team as well as investing in the Serious Crime Directorate who can deal with the principal offenders. Sadly, this is too late for the people who have died in the past few days. I send my deepest sympathies to their families and friends who are mourning their loss."