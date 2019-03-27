Police issue advice ahead of Keith Flint's funeral

27 March 2019, 09:24 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 09:27

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint

There's a warning of potential road delays in part of Essex on Friday - because of Keith Flint's funeral.

The Prodigy frontman was found dead at his home earlier this month.

Essex Police have released the following statement:

"We are asking residents and commuters in Braintree and Bocking to be mindful of potential delays on Friday afternoon, March 29.

"St Mary’s Church in Bocking will be hosting the funeral of The Prodigy's Keith Flint between 3.30pm and around 5pm.

"A procession will begin in Braintree at 3pm at the beginning of Courtauld Road near to the roundabout of Railway Street and Coggeshall Road.

"It will continue along Courtauld Road, before going right on Bradford Street and then left onto Church Lane (B1053).

"The procession will finish at St Mary’s Church at 3.30pm.

"The roads will not be closed throughout the course of the procession.

"We are expecting a large number of well-wishers to line the publicised route of the procession and, as such, would ask drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes where possible.

"The church service at St Mary’s will be for family and close friends of Mr Flint.

"Fans and members of the public are asked to respect the privacy of Mr Flint’s loved ones during this difficult time."

