Police: Most People Well Behaved At RiZE Festival

During the first ever RiZE festival in Chelmsford last Friday and Saturday, police say they arrested three people and dealt with 12 incidents.

Policing plans for the weekend included intelligence checks to disrupt drug activity and disorder, roads policing operations and increased patrols in Chelmsford and Hylands Park area to deal with any anti-social behaviour or welfare concerns, as well as plans to counter terrorism. While Festival Republic were responsible for safety and security at the festival Essex Police also had a small hub within the venue to allow officers to detain offenders ahead of any requirement for them to be taken to a custody suite. Two men, 22 and 21, from Victoria Docks, were held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after they were stopped with of 500 canisters of nitrous oxide. They have since been released under investigation. Police also arrested a 41-year-old man from Doncaster on suspicion of rape after we received a report from a woman at 2.30am. He has been released on bail until Friday, August 24. All the men were initially stopped and detained by festival security before being transferred to custody. Chief Superintendent Rachel Nolan, said: “Our policing operations for the festival were a success this year with just a dozen crimes reported to us. “These were mostly thefts and drug offences with the majority of people going well behaved, in good spirits and enjoying the performances on show. “We are investigating a rape that occurred in the camping area and specialist officers are continuing to support the woman as our investigation continues. “A man was quickly detained, taken to custody and has since been released on bail. “I would like to thank my officers and staff for the hard work dedication in helping to make our policing plans a success. "I would like also praise our emergency partners and Festival Republic in helping to keep ensure this festival was a safe one.”