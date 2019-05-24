Report criticises drugs failure at HMP Chelmsford

24 May 2019, 08:42 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 08:44

HMP Chelmsford

Inspectors have criticised the failure to tackle widespread drug-taking inside Chelmsford Prison.

They have published a report today after last month's 'Independent Review of Progress'.

IRPs are a new type of visit which look at how well prison managers have responded to recommendations made after full inspections.

Last year, HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) rated HMP Chelmsford's safety as 'poor'.

They were concerned about the 'very high' level of violence and said the rate of positive drug tests was one of the highest recorded in the country.

10 recommendations were made. Last month's check-up visit followed up on nine of those.

Inspectors concluded good progress has been made in making sure prisoners are held in clean and respectful living conditions.

They also found reasonable progress when it came to work to reduce levels of violence. Reported violence has actually increased since last year, but the number of assaults classified as serious has been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

In two other areas the review concludes the jail has made reasonable progress, but insufficient progress has been against five of the nine recommendations examined.

HMIP's report says "the lack of more sophisticated drug detection equipment was indefensible, and the easy availability of drugs continued to undermine other progress made."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Great Baddow High School: Boy, nine, dies after being trapped under locker

UK & World

Heart Breaking News

Boy dies at school in Chelmsford

Local News

Mothercare sees 'improving UK trends' as losses leap

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

You can download The Sims 4 for free RIGHT NOW

Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now... and you can keep it forever

Lifestyle

Gary Barlow praises his eldest son Daniel's passion for fitness.

Gary Barlow sparks social media frenzy with snapshot of lookalike son

Celebrities

Joe Swash reveals the sex of the baby

Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture

Celebrities

Lisa Dingle passed away last night on Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans devastated as Lisa Dingle dies as husband Zak makes cup of tea

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon asset

Stacey Solomon praised for sharing ‘realistic’ picture of birth with blood-splattered towel

Celebrities

Hartwell House is a hidden gem just outside of Ayelsbury

A stay at Hartwell House will make you want history to repeat itself

Travel