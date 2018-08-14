Rise in violent crime "not specific to Southend"

Essex Police have told Heart that although they are currently holding an operation in Southend targeting violent crime, the town is no more dangerous than anywhere else.

The first week of the 14-day Operation Southend has seen a number of arrests made and vehicles seized.

Acting Chief Inspector Fergus Caulfield said: "Although the rise in violent crime is a national issue and not specific to Southend, we appreciate the concerns being raised by people in our local community.

"The community in Southend is strong and vibrant and we want residents and visitors to know that we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent crime and protect the people of Southend.

"Our officers deal with a variety of complex issues every day, which sadly includes violent crime.

"Recently we’ve introduced a dedicated town centre patrol team as part of our continuing work to disrupt crime and expand our Community Safety Team.

"I hope that, during Operation Southend, we will be able to highlight the ongoing work of our officers to deter people from getting involved or committing violent crime."