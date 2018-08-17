RiZE Festival is here!

The very first RiZE Festival kicks off at Chelmsford's Hylands Park today.

It replaces V Fest which has been discontinued.

Liam Gallagher headlines tonight, and it's the Stereophonics tomorrow.

Other performers include Rita Ora and Rag'n'Bone Man.

"We're treating it as a new festival with new opportunities," Rachel Nolan, Gold Commander from Essex Police, told Heart.

"But just as with previous years we're working with our partners to make sure the festival is as safe as possible and we will have additional officers working over the weekend to respond and deal with anything that might happen.

"There'll be officers managing a small hub inside the venue.

"That will enable officers to, for example, detain offenders.

"And we'll also have additional officers outside who'll be responsible for dealing with crime and disorder.

"Whilst the overall safety of the festival is the responsibility of the organisers."