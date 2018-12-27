Second arrest over Boxing Day death in Clacton

A second arrest has been made as murder detectives investigate the death of a man in Clacton.

His body was found at the scene of a fire in Station Road on Boxing Day.

He'd been assaulted but it's not clear whether he died from his injuries or from the fire.

A 43 year old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of murder last night.

A 47 year old man who was arrested yesterday afternoon is still being questioned.