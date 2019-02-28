Second man charged with Southend murder

A second man has been charged with the murder of Courtney Valentine-Brown in Southend.

Mr Valentine-Brown, 36, was found injured at a property on Roots Hall Drive on February 21. He had been stabbed in the leg.

He later died in hospital.

Alex Stephens, 36, of Hamlet Court Road in Westcliff will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today, charged with his murder.

Ian Slater, 49, of Wayletts, Leigh on Sea, who was also charged with the murder of Mr Valentine-Brown earlier this week, will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on April 17.

A 28-year-old woman from Westcliff, arrested on February 25 on suspicion of permitting premises to be used for drug supply and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until March 20.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released on bail until March 21.

A 17-year-old boy from London, who was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs, remains released under investigation.