Six people injured in M11 crashes

Six people have been injured - three of them seriously - after two crashes on the M11 near Harlow last night.

As of 8 o'clock this morning, the M11 southbound has been closed for at least nine hours following the second crash between junction eight for Stansted and seven for Harlow.

In the first incident, a silver Peugeot 206 left the road on the southbound carriageway between junctions seven and six at around 7.20pm.

The driver, an 18 year old man, is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a passenger, an 18 year old man, is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Three other people have also been treated for injuries which are not as serious.

Less than three hours later, there was a second collision on the same carriageway between junctions eight and seven.

Five vehicles were involved, including two lorries and a car.

The driver of the car has been treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

A lorry driver, a 45 year old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody.