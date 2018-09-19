Southend Man Jailed For 11 Years For Cleaver Attack

A thug who hit a woman in the neck with a meat cleaver has been jailed for 11 years and given a three year extended licence.

Mohamed Hussain attacked the 20-year-old victim after she told him to leave her flat in Kursaal Way, Southend.



He flew into a rage and took the cleaver from the kitchen. The terrified woman ran into a bedroom, where he grabbed her by the hair and hit her in the back of the neck.



Hussain then left the flat and the victim ran to the balcony in an attempt to escape. But he returned and grabbed her again.



Hearing what was going on, three men and a woman in a neighbouring flat came out onto the adjoining balcony. One of the men jumped over and restrained Hussain, who was about to hit the woman with the cleaver again.



Hussain struck the 42-year-old man with the cleaver twice to the arm.



The other two men also jumped over the balcony to restrain him until security staff and police arrived a short time later.



The 22-year-old of no fixed address was arrested and charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one of the men who went to the victims’ aid, and assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest.



He appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, September 14 and pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH and one of assaulting a police officer.



He denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the judge ordered the matter lie on file.

Hussain was jailed for 11 years for each of the GBH counts and two months for assaulting the officer, all to run concurrently.



He was also made subject of a three year extended licence.



Both of his victims are still suffering the physical and emotional effects of their injuries.



Investigating officer PC Charles Quaey said: "I want to thank the victim for being so strong in her resolve to see justice done and to her neighbours for showing such bravery in doing what they did. As a result of everyone's actions and support, Hussain was held accountable and sentenced accordingly."