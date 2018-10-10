Southend Mental Health Support Group Release Film

A short films been released today, on World Mental Health Day, showing people from Southend speaking about support they receive or provide in the area.

"Circle of Support", created by local service Wellbeing Matters, hopes to improve awareness and highlight the importance of support networks for those living with mental health issues, including friends, family and peers.



The film's been shot in different locations throughout Southend and features 17 individuals who live or work in the town.

The hope is for the film to go viral, nationally as well as locally.

It's being shown on the Big Screen, outside The Forum in Southend throughout today.