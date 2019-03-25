'Speedboat killer' could return to the UK this week

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd, who was convicted of the manslaughter of a woman from Clacton-on-Sea, is now likely not to fight extradition and could return to the UK as early as this week.

The 31-year-old is currently in prison in the Georgian capital Tbilisi after handing himself in to the authorities last month.

Shepherd went on the run while facing trial over the death of Charlotte Brown, 24, on a Champagne-fuelled first date when his speedboat overturned in the River Thames.

He was convicted of manslaughter at the Old Bailey and sentenced to six years in jail after Ms Brown died after plunging into the icy water in December 2015.

Shepherd's lawyer Tariel Kakabadze said there is a "very big chance" Shepherd will not fight extradition to the UK and wants to participate as he challenges his conviction in the Court of Appeal.

The next hearing in Georgia could be set by the judge on Monday, he said, adding: "If he agrees with the extradition request, he might return to the UK this week."

Web designer Shepherd, originally from Exeter, may seek certain "reassurances" before agreeing to the request, which was sent to the Georgian authorities by the Home Office, the lawyer suggested.