Stansted unveils future look

Stansted Airport has unveiled striking images of what it's going to look like in the future.

Its new Arrivals Terminal is scheduled to open in 2020.

The artist's impressions include aerial views of the terminal entrance and plaza style forecourt as well as pictures inside of the spacious immigration and baggage reclaim areas.

The updated CGIs are the latest concepts by architects Pascall+Watson who were selected as designers of the £130m Terminal in March 2018.

Paul Willis, London Stansted's Transformation Director, said:

"The Arrivals Terminal is the centrepiece project of our £600 million transformation programme and these latest images really whet the appetite of what the new and improved London Stansted Airport will look like when the facility opens in 2020. Our five-year multi-million-pound project will transform the experience for millions of passengers and help unlock the airport's spare runway capacity, providing passengers with a wider choice of airlines and destinations."

London's third busiest airport has welcomed a record 27 million in the last 12 months and serves 200 destinations. It currently has permission to handle 35 million passengers a year and has plans to increase capacity to 43 million, subject to planning permission, with a firm commitment to do so without any additional flights or noise impacts beyond its current permissions, and within the airport's existing boundary.

Phase one of the transformation project is well underway with a new check in zone, new 350 seat restaurant and new short stay car parks opening over the summer.