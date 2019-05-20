Teen arrested after crash in Great Bromley
20 May 2019, 09:23 | Updated: 20 May 2019, 09:28
An 18-year-old is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Great Bromley.
A red Peugeot 207 convertible left the road in Harwich Road shortly before 1.35am yesterday (Sunday).
The driver of the car, an 18 year-old man, has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The passenger in the car, an 18 year-old man from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and is currently in custody.
It's believed the car’s roof was down at the time of the crash.