Teen arrested after crash in Great Bromley

An 18-year-old is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Great Bromley.

A red Peugeot 207 convertible left the road in Harwich Road shortly before 1.35am yesterday (Sunday).

The driver of the car, an 18 year-old man, has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The passenger in the car, an 18 year-old man from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and is currently in custody.

It's believed the car’s roof was down at the time of the crash.