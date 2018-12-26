Teen charged with attempted murder in Southend

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Southend where a man was stabbed.

Essex Police were called to reports of someone injured in Princes Avenue at around 3.30pm on Sunday, December 23.

They found a man who had suffered a number of stab wounds to his body and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 17 year-old boy was arrested shortly after and has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due in court today (Wednesday, December 26).

A 19 year-old man who was also arrested has been released under investigation.

