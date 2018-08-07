Teenage Boy Sexually Assaulted In Billericay

The assault happened at around 9pm on Friday, July 20, after the victim was followed from Billericay High Street into the Mill Meadows nature reserve.

The teenager was approached by a man who was described as black, between 19 and 20 years old and around 6ft tall. He was of slim build and wore a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, with black shoes.

