Teenager Arrested In Connection With Colchester Murder

15 February 2019, 14:32 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 14:34

Police

Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the murder of a man in Colchester.

The 17-year-old from Woolwich in London was arrested this afternoon, Friday 15 February, in Woolwich on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

This is in connection with the death of Carl Hopkins, 49, who was found dead in Ryegate Road on Monday February 11, and the stabbing of another man, who was found in George Street on Sunday 10 February.

The boy is currently in custody for questioning.

