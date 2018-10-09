Teenager stabbed in Harlow park

Detectives working on the investigation believe there were a number of young people who were at the scene at the time of incident and would like to hear from them.

Detective Constable Anne-Marie Hardingham said: “Officers are in the area conducting house-to-house enquiries and taking witness statements from residents.

“We believe an argument led to the victim being stabbed although we are currently unclear as to the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We think there were a number of teenagers who saw what happened and we really want to speak to them.

“We are aware that there may be some images of the incident or information being shared on Snapchat and we would encourage this to be sent to us.

“If you don’t feel comfortable talking to police, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”