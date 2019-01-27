Third teen arrested after Chelmsford knife attack

A third teenager has been arrested after a man in his 30s was reportedly attacked with a knife and seriously injured in Chelmsford.

It's said to have happened at around 10.30 on Thursday morning on Cusack Road.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Chelmsford on Friday night on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 17-year-old boy from Chelmsford arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until February 20.

A second 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the same offence remains in police custody.