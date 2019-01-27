Third teen arrested after Chelmsford knife attack
27 January 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 27 January 2019, 06:19
A third teenager has been arrested after a man in his 30s was reportedly attacked with a knife and seriously injured in Chelmsford.
It's said to have happened at around 10.30 on Thursday morning on Cusack Road.
Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Chelmsford on Friday night on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
A 17-year-old boy from Chelmsford arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm has been released on bail until February 20.
A second 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the same offence remains in police custody.