Four Arrested Following Puppy Theft In Pitsea

Four people have been arrested after reports that a puppy was stolen during a burglary in Corfe Close, Pitsea.

Both a 34-year-old man from Basildon arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and cannabis cultivation, remain in custody.



While two girls, aged 15 and 17, who were both arrested yesterday, on suspicion of handling stolen goods have been released pending further investigation.



Tilly, the six-month old black and tan Chihuahua though, who was taken between 12.15am and 4.25am on Wednesday, August 29th has now also been found.



If you have any information about what happened, you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.