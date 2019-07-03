Town council oppose nightclub's return in Epping

A licence application which could see the closed down Club 195 nightspot in Epping reopen is being opposed by Epping Town Council.

The Cottis Lane nightclub was closed down in January after police detailed a series of incidents linked to the venue which culminated with the stabbing of a man on the dance floor on New Year's Day and a man being knocked unconscious in the High Street.

The incidents were highlighted during a four-hour meeting of Epping Forest District Council's licensing sub-committee in January when the club's licence was revoked.

A new Premises Licence application has now been submitted to the district council.

Epping Town Council's planning committee has lodged an objection stating that the hours of opening have increased and such a use "would not be appropriate in a semi-residential area".