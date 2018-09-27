Two arrested after Tilbury shooting

27 September 2018, 08:10 | Updated: 27 September 2018, 08:11

Basildon Hospital

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was shot in the stomach in Tilbury - in what police believe was a targeted attack.

The 19-year-old victim is believed to have been attacked after he was approached by two men shortly before 7.15pm on Wednesday, Essex Police said.

He is in a serious but stable condition at Basildon University Hospital, the force said.

A 36-year-old man from Tilbury and a 40-year-old man from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, are being questioned in custody.

The area of Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road where the incident took place was cordoned off, while officers are also stationed at the hospital.

The police presence at the hospital had sparked fears on social media that Basildon Hospital was on lockdown.

