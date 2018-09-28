Two Bailed Following Tilbury Shooting

Two men who were arrested in connection with a shooting in Tilbury on Wednesday night have been released on conditional bail.

A 19 year-old man was shot in the stomach in the Raphael Avenue area of Tilbury at around 7pm.





He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

A 36 year-old man from Tilbury and a 40 year-old man from Stanford-le-Hope were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of yesterday morning.



They have now been released on conditional bail. They have been made subject of strict bail conditions including restriction of their movements and a curfew.



Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation continues to progress well and my team is working hard to gather more information and evidence about what happened on Wednesday night.





“We are continuing to look for a black Mazda 3 with the licence plate YH58 LKL and urge anyone who sees it not to approach it but to call us on 999.





“I believe there are people that may have witnessed this incident or have information to give and I need them to come forward.





“I appreciate that some people may not feel comfortable speaking to a police officer. However, this is a really serious crime where a firearm has been discharged on a residential estate. We cannot allow this sort of crime to go unanswered. If you do not want to talk to us, you can call Crimestoppers 100 percent anonymously on 0800 555 111."



Officers are continuing to carry out increased high-visibility patrols in the area while our mobile police station is still on St Chad’s Road.



If you have any information about the incident please call police on 101.