Two charged with Clacton murder

29 December 2018, 11:12 | Updated: 29 December 2018, 11:13

Essex Police

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man in Clacton.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, December 29, charged with murder and arson with intent.

The victim was found by emergency services at a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Wednesday, December 26. He had been assaulted and died at the scene.

Police are looking to formally identify the victim today. A post mortem examination carried out yesterday found that the victim died as a result of head injury but with a requirement for further investigation.

