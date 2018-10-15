Two teens arrested after Hadleigh brawl

Two boys have been arrested after a brawl in Hadleigh left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The pair, aged 13 and 15, are in custody after the incident outside a McDonald's on Saturday.

The man suffered a life-threatening head injury when he fell following an altercation with a group outside the fast food restaurant on the town's High Street at around 8.55pm.

The 13-year-old, from Leigh-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, while the other boy, from Benfleet, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assisting offenders, Essex Police said.