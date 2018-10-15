Two teens arrested after Hadleigh brawl

15 October 2018, 06:10 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 06:15

Essex Police car

Two boys have been arrested after a brawl in Hadleigh left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The pair, aged 13 and 15, are in custody after the incident outside a McDonald's on Saturday.

The man suffered a life-threatening head injury when he fell following an altercation with a group outside the fast food restaurant on the town's High Street at around 8.55pm.

The 13-year-old, from Leigh-on-Sea, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, while the other boy, from Benfleet, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrest, and assisting offenders, Essex Police said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Five people killed as flash flooding hits Aude, southwest France

Superdry feels the heat in £18m profit alert

US retail giant Sears files for bankruptcy

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News